Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

A New Nike Free Run Trail Pairs “Thunder Blue” With “Cinnabar”

By Jasmine Tang
sneakernews.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith ’00s nostalgia dominating the fashion and sneaker scene, Nike hasn’t hesitated to hop on the throwback train by bringing back the Nike Free Run Trail. This Nike Free Run classic will be receiving yet another hike-friendly colorway by pairing “Thunder Blue” with “Cinnabar.”. The orange-burgundy shade dubbed “Cinnabar” tints...

sneakernews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nike Free#Nike Swoosh#Cinnabar#Flyknit#Nike Air Force 1#Marketavailable
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Nike
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Hiking
News Break
Apparel
Related
Apparelsneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 5 “Racer Blue” Expected February 2022

This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. The opinions and information provided on this site are original editorial content of Sneaker News. While no longer celebrating its milestone 30th anniversary, the Air...
Apparelsneakernews.com

First Look At The Air Jordan 6 “Midnight Navy”

Jordan Brand has firmly entered the era of retro-ing the retros as we’ve seen classics from the Jordan 4 “Lightning” and Jordan 3 “Cool Grey” all return to stores in 2021. Returning this holiday season is the “Midnight Navy” colorway that not only preceded the aforementioned two, but is considered as one of the pioneer colors of newly invented colors for the post-retirement era. As one of the earliest Air Jordan 6s to shed the heel Nike Air in favor of the updated Jumpman Air logo, the Midnight Navy Jordan 6 was among the early generations of the Jordan Brand history after it was formed in 1998.
Apparelhotnewhiphop.com

June Saw An Incredible Run Of Yeezys, Jordans, And Nike Basketball Classics

Every single month, there are always some incredible sneakers released to the masses although this past June has felt pretty special. From new Air Jordan colorways to retros of classic Nike Basketball shoes, it is safe to say sneakerheads have been pretty spoiled. Having said that, many of these shoes sold out as soon as they hit the market, and it left many fans yearning for some pairs. Well thankfully, eBay has you covered in that regard as they have a massive inventory containing all of the best releases.
Apparelhotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 12 "Twist" Officially Unveiled: Photos & Release Date

Michael Jordan has worn some underappreciated sneakers over the years, including the Air Jordan 12. This shoe came out back in 1997 and it gave birth to some incredible colorways that were worn during big moments. I mean, who can forget the Chicago black and red model which eventually got nicknamed the "Flu Games" following the '97 NBA Finals? Needless to say, this is a shoe that deserves a lot more love, and over the past few years, Jordan Brand has attempted to give this shoe more colorways, mostly to great success.
Apparelhypebeast.com

Up Close With the Air Jordan 12 "Royalty"

The rollout of Jordan Brand‘s fall 2021 retro collection is in full swing, but sneaker leakers are already looking ahead to the Jumpman’s holiday 2021 collection, one piece of which is the Air Jordan 12 “Royalty.” Essentially an Air Jordan 12 “Taxi” with gold detailing thrown in for good measure, the “Royalty” offers an undeniably regal take on an Air Jordan classic.
ApparelPosted by
FootwearNews

Another Space Jam x Converse Sneaker Collab Is Releasing This Week

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Last month, Nike and Converse have unveiled their latest collection made in collaboration with the upcoming film “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” which featured a range of new sneaker and apparel styles arriving soon. Despite this, there was a shoe left out in the previews.
sneakernews.com

On Foot Look At The Air Jordan 4 “Red Thunder”

2021 is growing to be more and more exciting by the day, the notable releases tallying up to a high number. And while the Air Jordan 1 reigned supreme for so long, this season primarily relies on the Air Jordan 4. Among its upcoming, the “Red Thunder” arrives this October, sporting a remixed interpretation of a previous classic.
Apparelhypebeast.com

Take a Closer Look at the COMME des GARÇONS HOMME PLUS x Nike Air Sunder Max

Unveiled at the recent Spring/Summer 2022 collection showing, we now have closer look at the COMME des GARÇONS HOMME PLUS x. Continuing the intimate relationship between the duo, the latest collaboration will be released in “White/Black,” “Triple White” and “Triple Black” colorways. COMME des GARÇONS HOMME PLUS’s take on the Air Sunder Max simplifies the ’90s model with a leather base wrapped by a nylon shell. The exterior shell is accented by heat welded overlays, simple zipper closure and mini Swoosh branding. Finishing up the design of the shoe are pull tabs at the tongue and rear, along with sculpted Air-assisted midsoles paired with rubber outsoles.
Appareljustfreshkicks.com

Air Jordan 4 “Zen Master” Drops March 2022

Jordan Brand has another Air Jordan 4 scheduled for 2022 which is debbed “Zen Master” which is dedicated to Phil Jackson and his unique calming play style. If you’re familiar with Phil Jackson, you probably are familiar with his nickname, “Zenmaster”. Using a unique approach to coaching that combines a holistic approach that used Eastern and Native American styles of teaching, the coach is unique, to say the least, and now Jordan will be nodding to his mentor and friend with a brand new Air Jordan 4.
Appareljustfreshkicks.com

Nike’s Air Max 90 “Lucha Libre” Nods to Mexican Wrestling

Nike’s Air Max 90 surfaced today in a special mismatched offering dubbed, “Lucha Libre” which celebrates the sport of Mexican Wrestling. Somehow someway, Nike is able to make things interesting. Take for example the Air Max 90, which debuted in 1990, well over 30 years ago yet still as relevant as ever. With new colorways, upgrades, makeovers, and other additions to the sneaker, great renditions have been created over the years which will now include this “Lucha Libre” rendition.
Apparelhouseofheat.co

Nike Antes Up Their Sustainability Efforts with the Air Max Terrascape Plus

The beloved Nike Air Max Plus is getting a design overhaul for Holiday 2021, further delving into their sustainability mission with the new Nike Air Max Terrascape Plus a. As per Complex, the shoe is said to boast recycled polyester on the upper, as well as an outsole comprised of 10 percent Grind Rubber, a material the company makes from factory waste and recycled shoes. Though the silhouette retains its signature aggressive shape, there are obvious alterations to its overlays. The typically thin vein overlays are replaced with a thickset, study cage not too dissimilar to that found on the VaporMax Plus, seen here sprouting from a higher rise lateral guard. Heel and toe overlays change shape, too, with the former reaching a tad further around to the profile side, and the toe’s plastic replaced with a shorter textile tact. There is said to be two debut colorways coming later this year, with the pictured white/blue option joined by a yet-to-be-sighted beige-based pair.
Apparelhouseofheat.co

First Looks // Patta x Nike Air Max 1 “Monarch”

Noone quite owns Air Max 1 collaborations like Amsterdam-based retailers Patta. With legendary efforts including the “Cherrywood”, “Chlorophyll”, and “Purple Denim” — amongst many, many more —it can often be quite hard to live up to their own lofty standards when delivering new takes on the Tinker Hatfield-designed silhouette. This year Patta will deliver two more iterations of the sneaker in “Monarch” and “Noise Aqua” and with it brings both some fresh design tweaks and some signature Patta flair.
Apparelhouseofheat.co

Nike Air Max 97 “First Use” Appears in Orange

Was designed by a friend of a friend — and has undergone a handful of changes over the years. And in this, the 50th anniversary year, Nike is celebrating the variations through a special “First Use” collection of classics. But it’s not only the retro Swoosh that they’re celebrating — they’re delivering countless options in ode to their original trainers from way back when. this Air Max 97 “First Use” continues that theme, with a vintage nylon and suede build that harkens back to the earliest days of Nike.
Beauty & Fashionsneakernews.com

Detailed Look At The Air Jordan 13 “Obsidian”

Expected to arrive in OG packaging, the Air Jordan 13 “Obsidian” applies a familiar colorway in new ways, effectively breathing fresh air into the brand’s storied heritage. Some would also argue these err closer to UNC, its accents — like the tongue’s embroidery and the outsole — dressed bright in...
Apparelptownmedia.com

Third Winterized Air Max 90 Appears in Black

As we move slowly but surely into Autumn and Winter, Nike is preparing us for the treacherous weather ahead. Now the third colorway for the silhouette — as well as the accompanying collection of Air Max 97s — this Air Max 90 is the latest semi-winterized effort from the Swoosh, and what better way to do up a sneaker for the stormy seasons than in ominous black.
ShoppingHighsnobiety

Nike Air Jordan 12 Twist: Where to Buy & Resale Prices

As prices rise on the Jordan silhouettes that dominate the spotlight, you’d do well to take a look elsewhere. We’re certainly not saying that the Jordan 12 is an unknown silhouette — in fact, it’s one of the all-time favorites — but you’ve got more chance of copping it without breaking the bank. What's more, with new colorways like the Air Jordan 12 Twist on the way, joining the AJ12 team has never been more appealing.
Apparelsneakernews.com

The Jordan Point Lane Is Back With Hits Of Lightning Yellow

Taking design cues from the Air Jordan and Nike Air Max franchises, the Jordan Point Lane arrives as a new silhouette that has a basketball-ready look while also infusing lifestyle-ready comfort. The Jordan Point Lane collection expands as the Jumpman adds subtle hits of color to a white and black offering.
Apparelsneakernews.com

Grey And Crimson Hues Appear On The Jordan Delta 2

Crisscrossing basketball-ready durability and lifestyle comfort, Jordan Brand has been able to deliver a silhouette versatile enough to let into fans’ sneaker rotations yet retain the boldness that is rooted in the brand’s DNA—the Jordan Delta 2. The Nike React foam-cushioned model is receiving yet another lifestyle-friendly colorway that sees the slightest hints of neon.

Comments / 0

Community Policy