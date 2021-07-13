Three arrested in nearly year-old North Carolina murder case

NEW BERN, N.C. (AP) — Three North Carolina men have been arrested in connection with a nearly one-year-old murder case, police in North Carolina said. New Bern police, with help from the U.S. Marshals Carolinas Fugitive Task Force, arrested Jarvis Everett, Jamelle Everett and Tarvis Everett over two days last week, news outlets reported. Each man is 25 years old and are from Greenville. They're accused in the August 2020 murder of 29-year-old Matthew Small of New Bern.