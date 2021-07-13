Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Humboldt County, CA

Humboldt County supervisors vote to create redistricting advisory group

By Ruth Schneider
Eureka Times-Standard
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Humboldt County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday morning kicked off efforts to redistrict Humboldt County in the wake of the 2020 Census. After about an hour of discussion on how to begin the process, the supervisors voted unanimously 4-0, with 3rd District Supervisor Mike Wilson absent, to create an advisory committee. The committee will essentially consist of five at-large members with each being appointed by one of the supervisors. There is no requirement for each member to be appointed from within the district the supervisor represents.

www.times-standard.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Humboldt County, CA
Government
City
Independence, CA
Local
California Government
County
Humboldt County, CA
City
Oakland, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advisory Group#Urban Area#Redistricting Partners#Ccrp#U S Census
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Fauci says US headed in `wrong direction’ on coronavirus

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The United States is in an “unnecessary predicament” of soaring COVID-19 cases fueled by unvaccinated Americans and the virulent delta variant, the nation’s top infectious diseases expert said Sunday. “We’re going in the wrong direction,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, describing himself as “very frustrated.”. He said...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S offers further air support to Afghan troops amid Taliban offensive

KABUL, July 25 (Reuters) - United States will to continue to carry out airstrikes to support Afghan forces facing attack from the insurgent Taliban, a regional U.S. commander said on Sunday as U.S. and other international forces have drawn down troops in Afghanistan. The Taliban escalated its offensive in recent...
SportsNBC Olympics

becomes the first American to win individual foil GOLD 🇺🇸 🥇

Lee Kiefer became the first American woman to win a gold medal in the women's individual foil event and earned Team USA's first fencing medal of the Tokyo games. She defeated reigning Olympic champion Inna Deriglazova 15-13 to capture her first career Olympic medal after finishing fifth in London. Kiefer...

Comments / 0

Community Policy