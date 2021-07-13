Humboldt County supervisors vote to create redistricting advisory group

The Humboldt County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday morning kicked off efforts to redistrict Humboldt County in the wake of the 2020 Census. After about an hour of discussion on how to begin the process, the supervisors voted unanimously 4-0, with 3rd District Supervisor Mike Wilson absent, to create an advisory committee. The committee will essentially consist of five at-large members with each being appointed by one of the supervisors. There is no requirement for each member to be appointed from within the district the supervisor represents.