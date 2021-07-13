Cancel
Form 8.3 - St. Modwen Properties plc

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY. A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE. Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") (b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):. The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a...

Graphite One Announces Investor Relations Agreement and Loan Maturity Extension

Kin Communications Re-engaged as Investor Relation Advisor and Taiga Loan Repayment Date Extended. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / Graphite One Inc. (TSXV:GPH)(OTCQX:GPHOF) ('Graphite One' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has continued its engagement with Kin Communications, Inc. ('Kin') under a new investor relations agreement (the 'Agreement'). Under the Agreement, Kin will continue to assist with the investor relations activities of the Company, including coordinating and disseminating new information to the public and to the Company's shareholders, initiate and maintain contact with brokers, investors, prospective investors, brokerage houses, analysts and newsletter writers and keep the Company informed of inquiries or requests made by the general public or regulatory authorities.
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

LEI - 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59. The Company announces that 150,402 Ordinary shares of 5p each were today issued by the Company at a price of 954.46 pence per share which represented a premium to net asset value. The new Ordinary shares will rank pari passu with the existing shares and trade on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities. This allotment of new shares is being made to satisfy market demand and is made under the Company’s annual issuance authority and from its existing general purpose block listing.
Helix Applications Inc. Completes Name Change to Globalblock Digital Asset Trading Limited

CNW/ - GlobalBlock Digital Asset Trading Limited (TSX Venture: BLOK) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced name change from Helix Applications Inc. to "GlobalBlock Digital Asset Trading Limited". At the opening of trading today, the common shares of the Company commenced trading under its new trading symbol "BLOK".
Premier Miton Group Plc - Form 8.3 OPD - Sumo Group plc

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY. A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE. Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the “Code”) 1. KEY INFORMATION. (a) Full name of discloser:PREMIER MITON GROUP PLC. (b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):
BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

LEI – 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55. The Company announces that 90,000 Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each were today sold by the Company from the shares held in Treasury at a price of 645.50 pence per share which represented a premium to net asset value. The resultant total number of Ordinary Shares held in...
Transaction in Own Shares

("RHI Magnesita" the "Company" or the "Group") RHI Magnesita N.V. (the "Company") announces that on 14 July 2021 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares, represented by depositary interests, of one euro each pursuant to its €50 million share repurchase programme, details of which were announced on 5 May 2021 (the "Programme").
ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc: Result of AGM

At the Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc, held on Wednesday 14 July 2021, all resolutions were passed. Details of the proxy votes in respect of the AGM resolutions which were received by 10.00am on 12 July 2021, being 48 hours before the time of the AGM (excluding weekends and public holidays) are set out below:
Issue of Equity

Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company plc (the "Company") announces that on Wednesday 14 July 2021 it issued new ordinary shares of 5p each under its blocklisting facility as shown below. Consequently, the Company's issued share capital consists of 107,319,651 ordinary shares of 5p each, the total number of shares...
Issue of Equity & Total Voting Rights

On 14 July 2021, Impax Environmental Markets plc (the "Company") issued from its block listing authority 250,000 shares at a price of 482.50 pence per share. As a result of this issuance, the total number of Ordinary shares in issue will be 286,925,533 and the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 286,925,533. There are no shares held in Treasury.
Holding(s) in Company

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings. 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation. City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) United States. 4. Details of the shareholder. Name. City of registered office. Country of registered office. State Street Global Advisors. Boston.
Director/PDMR Shareholding

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM. This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact [email protected] or visit www.rns.com.
Result of AGM

("B.P. Marsh" or the "Company") B.P. Marsh & Partners Plc (AIM: BPM), the specialist investor in early stage financial services businesses, is pleased to announce that all the resolutions considered and voted upon by shareholders were duly passed at its Annual General Meeting held today. For further information:. B.P. Marsh...
Revolut set to fetch 24bn pound valuation at funding round, Sky reports

A fund raising round is set to turn Revolut into the most valuable fintech company in Britain ever. Later the same day, the banking and payments app was set to announce a £577m fundraising round led by Softbank's Vision Fund and Tiger Global Management which would value the firm at approximately £23.76bn, Sky News reported.
Augmentum Fintech Plc - Holding(s) in Company

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i. 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an “X” if appropriate) 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes...
Disposal of Legal Services Business & Cost Savings

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF REGULATION 11 OF THE MARKET ABUSE (AMENDMENT) (EU EXIT) REGULATIONS 2019/310. ("SJH", the "Group" or the "Company") Disposal of Legal Services Business and Programme of Cost Savings. Disposal of Legal Services Business. The Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board")...
Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP : Form 8.3 - Vectura Group plc

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY. A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE. Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â KEY INFORMATION. (a) Full...
Incentive Arrangements Update

("Challenger Energy" or the "Company") Challenger Energy (AIM: CEG), the Caribbean and Atlantic margin focused oil and gas company, with production, appraisal, development and exploration assets across the region, provides the following details of new incentivisation arrangements. Background. On 23 April 2021, in its Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting, the...
Theratechnologies Establishes New At-The-Market Facility

MONTREAL, July 23, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Theratechnologies Inc. ("Theratechnologies" or the "Company") (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies, today announced that it has established an at-the-market ("ATM") equity program allowing Theratechnologies to issue and sell up to US $50 million common shares from treasury (the "Common Shares") to the public at the Company's sole discretion and at the prevailing market price. Sales of the Common Shares under the ATM program will be made pursuant to the terms of a sales agreement dated July 23, 2021 with Cantor Fitzgerald & Co (the "Agent"). The volume and timing of distributions under the ATM program, if any, will be determined at the Company's sole discretion, subject to applicable regulatory limitations.
Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lessened its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,108,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,486 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $41,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Avidian Gold Announces Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / Avidian Gold Corp. ('Avidian' or the 'Company') (TSXV:AVG)(OTCQB:AVGDF) announces that t will hold a special meeting of shareholders (the 'Meeting') on September 7th, 2021. The purpose of the meeting is to seek shareholder approval: (i) authorizing a reduction of stated capital of the Company's common shares, and (ii) authorizing the directors the Company to consolidate the share capital of the Company. The Company has set the record date for the Meeting on August 3rd, 2021.

