Former DEA informant arrested in assassination of Haiti president: report

The Hill
 12 days ago
A former Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) informant accused of being involved in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse has been identified.

Two U.S. government sources told Reuters that the former DEA informant who was arrested is Joseph Vincent of Florida. Vincent and fellow Haitian American and Florida resident James Solages were arrested by Haitian officials and charged with taking part in the assassination.

Vincent reportedly became an informant for the DEA about 20 years ago after he was arrested for filing false information on a U.S. passport application, according to the Miami Herald.

A DEA official had confirmed on Monday that one of the suspects arrested in connection with the assassination was a former informant but did not share his identity at the time.

The DEA declined to comment to Reuters.

Another Haitian American man, Christian Emmanuel Sanon, was arrested on Sunday by Haitian officials and is accused of being the mastermind behind the killing.

According to Reuters, one of the sources said the U.S. is considering multiple federal criminal charges against the men involved in the attack.

U.S. officials traveled to Haiti on Sunday to review the country's security and assist in the investigation into Moïse's assassination.

“The delegation reviewed the security of critical infrastructure with Haitian government officials and met with the Haitian National Police, who are leading the investigation into the assassination,” White House National Security Council spokeswoman Emily Horne said.

