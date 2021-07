July 21, 2020 — Teton County Search & Rescue (TCSAR) reported that a 67-year-old woman died on the Snake River Tuesday, July 20. According to a post on the TCSAR Facebook page, the woman was on a guided fishing trip when the drift boat she was riding in hit an eddyline, tipped over, and took on water. With the boat swamped, its three occupants ended up in the river about 3.5 miles upstream from the South Park boat ramp.