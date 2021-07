This series was once known as the “Battle of the Beltways” when the Orioles were good, and that has not been often in the last 16 years. When the team from Washington, D.C. came into existence, the Washington Nationals fans were met with tough words from the O’s owner who said, “there were no real baseball fans in D.C.”. There were 28 owners who supported a team relocating in the Nation’s Capital and 1 vehemently against, Peter Angelos, from Baltimore.