Bucks' Khris Middleton: Balanced effort in Game 3 win

Game 4 of the NBA Finals was an exciting one as the Bucks stormed back in the fourth quarter to even the series at two a piece. It was a scoring battle between Khris Middleton (40 points) and Devin Booker (42 points), but Middleton got the last laugh, outscoring Phoenix by himself 10-4 in the final 2:15 of game time. Chris Paul and Jrue Holiday were underwhelming, combining to go just 9-33 from the field. Giannis had 26 points and one of the greatest blocks in NBA Finals history. The series will head back to Phoenix for Game 5.