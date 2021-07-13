Braves' Jay Flaa: Removed from 40-man roster

It has been a long journey in Atlanta for one of the guys who kicked off the Braves rebuild, but Ender Inciarte has been removed from the 40-man roster. As stated in my tweet, Inciarte may re-sign on a minor league deal, but it’s more likely he elects free agency. Inciarte won three straight Gold Gloves from 2016-2018, and was an All Star in 2017. Inciarte was rewarded with a five year, $30.5 million contract extension for his efforts, which included a club option for 2022. Inciarte’s $8.7 million salary was a massive burden on the Braves this past offseason, as his play started to sharply decline after 2018. Even though he still boasts a career .280 batting average, Inciarte hit .190 with a .512 OPS in 2020 and is hitting .215 with a .592 OPS in 2021. Although Braves fans were often frustrated with Inciarte, i’ll never forget the amazing plays he made in Center Field when there wasn’t a competitive team to watch in Atlanta. He seems like a good guy, but if it wasn’t now, his time was 100% up after 2021.