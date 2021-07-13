Cancel
MLB

Braves' Jay Flaa: Removed from 40-man roster

 12 days ago

Atlanta outrighted Flaa to Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday. Flaa was optioned to Triple-A on May 31 and has since posted a 4.76 ERA and 18/9 K:BB in 11.1 innings with the minor-league club. It remains to be seen whether the righty, who's allowed four runs in 2.2 MLB innings this season, will get another big-league opportunity in 2021.

