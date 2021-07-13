Cancel
NBA

Suns' Devin Booker: Goes cold in Game 3 loss

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBooker posted 10 points (3-14 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 3-5 FT), six rebounds and two assists in 29 minutes during Sunday's 120-100 Game 3 loss to the Bucks. Game 3 marked Booker's worst playoff performance of his career, as he couldn't get himself or his teammates going. He was pulled after playing just 29 minutes as the Bucks got out to a commanding lead in the second half, and he wasn't on the court for garbage time. Booker's efficiency has taken a sharp downturn during these two most recent series. Since Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against the Clippers, Booker is shooting just 38.3 percent from the field and 30.6 percent from deep.

