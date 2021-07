Summer is nearly over and that means the bright colors are out. Nike, quickly, is responding in kind, offering classics like the Air Max 97 in a number of greyscale colorways. But like many before, this pair takes a slight deviation, opting to tinge every panel with a slight hint of blue. While grey at a glance, the ripstop base is quite deceiving, and its inclusion makes the rest of the neutral construction seem equally as cool-toned. The deep blacks, however, avoid any confusion, dressing the Swoosh, upper, lace unit, and lining in the exact same shade.