Bears' David Montgomery: Candidate for 300 carries

Bears Head Coach Matt Nagy recently stated in an interview that the goal this season is to get third-year RB David Montgomery 20 rushes per game. (Sports Illustrated) "Depending on what the game is, what's happened the last couple years and why some of David's carries—which aren't low—haven't been quite as high is a lot of guys get it in to four-minute mode in the fourth quarter," Nagy said. "That's where they can get those extra for or five carries, which can bump them into the top five, you know, with 20 rushes a game. That's our goal." While this likely requires more positive game scripts than not, the intent is there. From everything we've heard this off-season, and with Tarik Cohen (knee) not yet practicing, it's certainly possible Montgomery sees a heavy workload, especially early on. He averaged 16.5 rush attempts in 2020, which was still top-5 in the league. Only Derrick Henry (23.6) and Dalvin Cook (22.3) averaged over 20 rush attempts per game. If Montgomery hits this mark, he could be in line for a top-12 fantasy finish in 2021.