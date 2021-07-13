Suns' Deandre Ayton: Strong line isn't enough

DeAndre Ayton totaled ten points (4-10 FG, 2-3 FT), eleven rebounds, four assists, two blocks, and three steals in the Suns’ 118-108 win over the Bucks on Thursday. Ayton continued to thrive in the Suns' Game Two victory over the Bucks. He put together his fifth consecutive double-double performance while contributing to each performance category of the stat sheet. Even though it was a light scoring night for the young star, he was still able to have a significant impact on the game. From a fantasy standpoint, he has been sensational and could be one of the safest bets to consider when looking for a low-risk, high-reward play for your roster. However, the potential concern is figuring out how and when to leverage his upside to fully optimize your roster as he tends to produce more high-floor-low-ceiling games than the elusive slate-breaking performances he can have any given night. Despite this, he remains a top fantasy asset and should continue to elevate his play as the Suns look to claim a commanding lead in this series.