Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Suns' Deandre Ayton: Strong line isn't enough

CBS Sports
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAyton recorded 18 points (8-11 FG, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds and two steals in 24 minutes during Sunday's Game 3 loss to the Bucks. Ayton had an excellent per-minute performance in Game 3, but most of his teammates struggled as the Bucks secured a 20-point win that involved plenty of garbage time. With Sunday's effort, Ayton increased his double-digit scoring streak to 13 games. During this stretch -- which started with Game 1 of the second-round series against Denver -- Ayton is averaging 16.5 points on 66.0 percent shooting, 12.5 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.0 blocks in 35.7 minutes.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deandre Ayton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suns#Bucks#Fg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

VIDEO: Giannis Antetokounmpo’s absolutely insane block on Deandre Ayton saves the day for Bucks in Game 4

Giannis Antetokounmpo (and his long arms) saved the series for the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 4 against the Phoenix Suns with an incredibly clutch defensive stop on DeAndre Ayton. The two-man game between Devin Booker and Ayton has been lethal for the Suns but when the game is on the line, Giannis made sure to come up with one of the biggest blocks of the series.
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Deandre Ayton has odd comment about Suns trailing in NBA Finals

Most players would be quite unhappy to be facing elimination in the NBA Finals, particularly after holding a 2-0 series lead. Deandre Ayton apparently isn’t one of them. The Phoenix Suns center said after Saturday’s Game 5 loss that he liked that the team was now the underdog against the Milwaukee Bucks, adding that it’s “more fun” to be the desperate team.
NBAAlbany Herald

Khris Middleton's 40 lifts Bucks over Devin Booker, Suns

MILWAUKEE - Khris Middleton earned his nickname in Game 4 of the NBA Finals as "Cash Money" came up clutch in the biggest game of his life. Following back-to-back 40-point efforts by Giannis Antetokounmpo, Middleton emerged as the Bucks' savior with a playoff-career high 40 to overshadow 42 points from Suns guard Devin Booker.
NBAfantasypros.com

DeAndre Ayton continues to thrive in win over the Bucks

DeAndre Ayton totaled ten points (4-10 FG, 2-3 FT), eleven rebounds, four assists, two blocks, and three steals in the Suns’ 118-108 win over the Bucks on Thursday. Ayton continued to thrive in the Suns' Game Two victory over the Bucks. He put together his fifth consecutive double-double performance while contributing to each performance category of the stat sheet. Even though it was a light scoring night for the young star, he was still able to have a significant impact on the game. From a fantasy standpoint, he has been sensational and could be one of the safest bets to consider when looking for a low-risk, high-reward play for your roster. However, the potential concern is figuring out how and when to leverage his upside to fully optimize your roster as he tends to produce more high-floor-low-ceiling games than the elusive slate-breaking performances he can have any given night. Despite this, he remains a top fantasy asset and should continue to elevate his play as the Suns look to claim a commanding lead in this series.
NBAfoxsanantonio.com

ESPN's Perkins calls Suns' Ayton 'David Robinson 2.0'

SAN ANTONIO - As the NBA Finals continue, the Phoenix Suns are poised to capture an NBA title ahead in their series versus Milwaukee at 2-1. The Suns' success could be traced back to the development of their young big man Deandre Ayton. The No. 1 overall pick in 2018 is averaging 16 points and 15 rebounds through the first two games of the Finals.
NBAtalesbuzz.com

Foul trouble turned Deandre Ayton into nonfactor

Deandre Ayton had been quietly brilliant for the Suns, not just in these NBA Finals but throughout the playoffs. It wasn’t so quiet in Sunday’s Game 3, after his foul trouble and late-game absence underscored just how important he is to the Suns. The Suns had headed to Milwaukee with...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Phoenix Suns: A Thank-You Letter to Point Gaurd Chris Paul

Oh Chris Paul, what a season it was for you and the Phoenix Suns. We all fell into a trance while watching the “Point God” dribble circles around defenders before pulling up for mid-range beauties this year. Everything from the impossible shot he hit to snap the New York Knicks’ nine-game winning streak, to the 41-point scoring barrage he catapulted us to the NBA Finals with, it left us Suns fans with nothing but love for Paul.
NBASanta Maria Times

Suns' Ayton says he won't let Game 3 foul trouble bother him

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton said the foul trouble he had in Game 3 won't impact the way he plays the rest of the NBA Finals. Ayton finished with 18 points and nine rebounds but played less than 25 minutes in Phoenix’s 120-100 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday. He ended up with five fouls, the first time this postseason he committed more than four in a single game.
NBAPosted by
Hoops Rumors

Steve Kerr hopes James Wiseman can develop like Deandre Ayton has

Watching the NBA Finals has given Warriors coach Steve Kerr hope that James Wiseman can develop similar to Suns center Deandre Ayton, writes Drew Shiller of NBC Sports. In a radio interview this week, Kerr compared his rookie big man to Ayton, who is one of the cornerstones on a title contender in his third year in the league. Kerr said:
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

VIDEO: Giannis Antetokounmpo plays Volleyball with Deandre Ayton’s soft shot

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is the 2020 Defensive Player of the Year, and he made sure to remind Deandre Ayton just that in Game 6 of the NBA Finals. Early in the second quarter of the crucial showdown, Antetokounmpo spiked the ball away after Ayton’s rather soft shot near the basket. While the Phoenix Suns big man tried to argue it was a goal tending, he really can’t blame anyone but himself for giving that freebie to the Bucks forward.
NBAmadison

Despite foul trouble, Suns' Deandre Ayton plans to remain aggressive

MILWAUKEE — Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton said the foul trouble he had in Game 3 won’t impact the way he plays the rest of the NBA Finals. Ayton finished with 18 points and nine rebounds but played less than 25 minutes in the 120-100 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday. He ended up with five fouls, the first time this postseason he committed more than four in a single game.
NBAnbcsportsedge.com

NBA Finals Game 3 Player Props: Deandre Ayton O/U 12.5 Rebound Prop

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. Deandre Ayton O/U 12.5 Rebounds vs. Bucks. Deandre Ayton will look to...
NBASlate

Giannis’ Block on Deandre Ayton Debased the Laws of Physics

It’s tempting to call Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Game 4 block on Deandre Ayton the play of the 2021 NBA Finals. With 1:16 left in the fourth quarter and the Milwaukee Bucks clinging to a 2-point lead, Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker received the ball at the top of the key and dribbled toward the lane. Bucks defensive Swiss Army knife P.J. Tucker chased him through a crowd; Antetokounmpo stuck with Ayton as he ran to the hoop. Well, kind of. As Booker released the ball with a flick of the wrist, Giannis left his assignment to try and disrupt the pass. The brief gamble gave Ayton a clean look at the rim for an alley-oop dunk. And it really was a clean look but for a moment of Giannis magic. Inspector Gadget was a documentary.

Comments / 0

Community Policy