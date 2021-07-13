Mets' Thomas Szapucki: Elbow surgery ends season

Carlos Carrasco will make another rehab start for the Mets, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports. Some thought that the Mets would recall Carrasco to start either Sunday or Monday to replace Jacob deGrom, who is on the injured list, but common sense may have prevailed here. Carrasco is still recovering from a hamstring injury that has cost him all of the 2021 season. Whether or not the Mets decide to activate Carrasco for a start next weekend remains to be seen. In his last rehab start, Carrasco allowed five runs, three hits, and three walks with only one strikeout in just 1.2 innings pitched.