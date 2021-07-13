Mets' Thomas Szapucki: Elbow surgery ends season
Szapucki underwent ulnar transposition surgery in his left elbow that will end his season, Tim Healey of Newsday reports. The procedure was necessary to repair a nerve issue in the lefty's pitching elbow. Szapucki appeared in one game for the Mets this season and struggled, allowing six runs on seven hits and three walks in just 3.2 innings. It's unclear whether he'll be healthy for the start of spring training in 2022.www.cbssports.com
