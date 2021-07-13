First Presbyterian Church of Skaneateles welcomes a new pastor

Rev. Michael Hill has been welcomed by First Presbyterian Church of Skaneateles as their new pastor.

Hill is from North Bend, Nebraska, where he was a pastor for six years, a member of the Homestead Presbytery, and its vice moderator. He was also a church representative to the North Bend Area Chamber of Commerce.

Hill and his family visited in April and explored Syracuse, Auburn and other neighboring areas. He and his family will live in Skaneateles.

