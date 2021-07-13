Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Skaneateles, NY

First Presbyterian Church of Skaneateles welcomes a new pastor

Posted by 
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E381A_0avk813r00

Rev. Michael Hill has been welcomed by First Presbyterian Church of Skaneateles as their new pastor.

Hill is from North Bend, Nebraska, where he was a pastor for six years, a member of the Homestead Presbytery, and its vice moderator. He was also a church representative to the North Bend Area Chamber of Commerce.

Hill and his family visited in April and explored Syracuse, Auburn and other neighboring areas. He and his family will live in Skaneateles.

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition and Sunday Insight newsletters. They are dedicated to keeping you in the know. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)

Comments / 0

FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
City
Skaneateles, NY
State
Nebraska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pastor#Presbyterian#The Homestead Presbytery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Iphone
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
Auburn, NYPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

Events and details announced for Auburn’s annual Founders’ Day weekend

The City of Auburn & Downtown Auburn BID invite you and your family, business or organization to be part of this year’s Founder’s Day Parade! Founder’s Day has not included a parade in recent years, however, since we could not host the Memorial Day or the Holiday Parades the last couple of years the community has been asking for a parade to celebrate our frontline health care workers, first responders and other essential workers to thank them for all they did to support us during the COVID pandemic. Founder’s Day presents us with a great opportunity to hold a parade.
Elmira, NYPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

Elmira College announces new provost

Patricia Ireland has joined Elmira College as the new provost. Ireland, originally from New Jersey, has experience in being a dean for colleges in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Maine. Her bachelor’s degrees are from Boston College, her master’s from Andover Newton Theological School, and another master’s as well...

Comments / 0

Community Policy