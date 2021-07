Joel Castón won election to Washington, D.C. local government, making him the first incarcerated elected official in the District. Castón, a student of the Georgetown University Prisons and Justice Initiative, a Georgetown program that offers inmates the opportunity to take credit- or non-credit-bearing classes taught by Georgetown professors, will serve on Advisory Neighborhood Commission 7F for small member district 07 after winning a June 15 special election for the seat. The district is made up primarily of the D.C. Central Detention Facility and the Harriet Tubman Women’s Shelter.