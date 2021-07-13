Convicted rapist who hid from police while on parole in 2019 is released from state prison

A man who was convicted of kidnapping and raping two women in the 1980s has been released from state prison.

In 2019, Christopher Block was all over the news for cutting off his ankle monitor and disappearing for 35 hours as police searched for him throughout Skaneateles.

He was on parole in December of 2018 after serving over 30 years for the rapes that happened in Syracuse.

He was found hiding in a lean-to near the Skaneateles County club by Department of Environmental Conservation officers and K9s. At the time, New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision’s Office called him and extremely dangerous parolee.

Block was released from prison on Monday, his original sentence being 24-50 years. His community supervision date is until June of 2034.

