Penn Yan, NY

Finger Lakes Chamber Music Festival joining Yates Concert Series this Wednesday

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 12 days ago
The Finger Lakes Chamber Music Festival will be joining the Yates Concert Series this Wednesday on July 14th at 6:30 p.m.

In the case of bad weather, cancellation of the concert will be announced at 1 p.m. by local radio stations.

Unvaccinated individuals must wear face masks and social distance.

People are asked to bring their own lawn chairs.

The Penn Yan Theatre Co. will be providing refreshments at this event.

