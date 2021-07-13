After a lengthy illness, Robert Earl Long, “Poppie” (born on April 6, 1950), passed away at home on Saturday, July 10, 2021 surrounded by his family in Lake Park, Georgia. He was preceded in death by his parents, RC and Mable Long. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 52 years, Betty Mitchell Long; his brother, Roger Long; his two daughters: Tonya Long Duval of Daniel Island, South Carolina and Tana Lee of Columbia, South Carolina; nine grandchildren: Jessica Roberts, Kayla Mormalejo (and Juan), Katie Evans (and Stanley), Kevin Hanks (and Emilee), Austin Roberts, Kyle Hanks, Jennifer Duval, Blake Duval, and Jameson Lee; nine great grandchildren; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.