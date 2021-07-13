Ace Chase Silseth one of seven Wildcats taken in baseball's amateur draft

With the Texas Rangers almost 30 games under .500 and firmly in last place in the AL West, they’re likely to be among the biggest sellers in all of baseball this summer. The good news for them is that they have two of the most valuable trade chips on the market in Kyle Gibson and Joey Gallo. Both players should be on the Red Sox’s radar as potential fits to their roster, but starting pitching presents a much bigger need than outfield at this point in the season, and the Sox would be wise to make a run at Kyle Gibson.