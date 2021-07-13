Crash in Ross Co. sends one person to the hospital
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Ross County Sheriff deputies and EMS responded to a single-vehicle accident on Sulfer Springs Road. The accident occurred around 2 p.m. on Tuesday. Deputies on the scene said the vehicle was driving along Sulfer Spring Road when it veered off to the side, striking a fire hydrant and telephone pole before going airborne. The vehicle eventually landed upside in a grove of trees, deputies said.sciotovalleyguardian.com
