Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ross County, OH

Crash in Ross Co. sends one person to the hospital

By Jason Salley, Assistant Editor
sciotovalleyguardian.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Ross County Sheriff deputies and EMS responded to a single-vehicle accident on Sulfer Springs Road. The accident occurred around 2 p.m. on Tuesday. Deputies on the scene said the vehicle was driving along Sulfer Spring Road when it veered off to the side, striking a fire hydrant and telephone pole before going airborne. The vehicle eventually landed upside in a grove of trees, deputies said.

sciotovalleyguardian.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Adena, OH
Local
Ohio Traffic
Ross County, OH
Crime & Safety
County
Ross County, OH
Local
Ohio Accidents
City
Ross, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Traffic Accident#Ross Co#Ross County Sheriff#Ems
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Tunisian president ousts government in move critics call a coup

TUNIS, July 25 (Reuters) - Tunisia's president dismissed the government and froze parliament on Sunday in a dramatic escalation of a political crisis that his opponents labelled a coup, calling their own supporters to come onto the streets in protest. President Kais Saied said he would assume executive authority with...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

At least 130 dead as severe flooding hits India

At least 130 are dead after severe flooding in India, officials in the country said on Saturday. Around 136 people are confirmed to be dead after monsoon rain hit the country causing massive flooding and landslides, officials said, CNN reported. One landslide in the country went through a small village...
SportsABC News

Japan's Horigome wins first ever Olympic skateboard gold

TOKYO -- Yuto Horigome won the first ever skateboarding competition at the Olympic Games, taking gold in men’s street on Sunday in the city where he learned to skate as a kid and where his sport is often frowned upon. The first skateboarding silver went to Brazilian Kelvin Hoefler, who...

Comments / 1

Community Policy