North Carolina nears peak for best states for business, but still chases Virginia
North Carolina has climbed close to the top of CNBC's latest ranking of America's best states for business, but a familiar foe has claimed the top spot again. The Tar Heel state ranks No. 2 on this year's list, ahead of Utah and trailing Virginia, which also ranked No. 1 in the previous report in 2019. But North Carolina has steadily shot up the list – the state was No. 3 in 2019 and No. 8 in 2018.www.bizjournals.com
Comments / 0