Rochester Regional Health Becomes Largest Clinical Training Site for LECOM Students

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRochester, N.Y. – Rochester Regional Health is expanding its partnership with Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine (LECOM) to become the medical school’s largest clinical campus. This new partnership will enable Rochester Regional to dramatically increase clinical rotations and feature locations in addition to United Memorial Medical Center where its program began. Now, as part of this 10-year agreement between Rochester Regional Health and LECOM, approximately 100 third and fourth year students will be on clinical rotation across the health system each month.

