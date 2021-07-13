Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Auburn, NY

Auburn Farmers Co-Op Market business is doing well

Posted by 
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19NNnG_0avk7MPE00

Business for the Auburn Farmers Co-Op Market is proving to be just as successful this year as last year.

Ron Schalck of Six Pints Farms said that the turnout was higher than last year, while others either didn’t bring their food last year due to the pandemic, or think the turnout is about the same.

Many vendors believe the turnout to be strong because with the pandemic, many of their customers did not want to be indoors when they could purchase their food outside while social distancing.

Emily Schalck, Ron’s daughter, stated that their product was not only similar in price to big box stores, but customers can purchase their food with the knowledge that it was picked fresh yesterday.

Customers express that they not only want to support the local businesses, but that they love the fresh food.

Auburn Farmer’s Market hours of operation are Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

They’re located across from Curly’s Restaurant at 96 State Street in Auburn.

Comments / 0

FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, NY
Auburn, NY
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fresh Food#Co Op#Pints#Six Pints Farms#Auburn Farmer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
Cayuga County, NYPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

Elected officials take a 3-part farm tour in Cayuga County to see how farms protect the watershed

Partners for Healthy Watersheds, which was founded by organizations representing New York dairy farmers, hosted a three-part farm tour for elected officials as well as agricultural and environmental leaders this week. Partners for Healthy Watersheds works with surrounding communities to advocate for environmentally sustainable and economically feasible nutrient management solutions in area watersheds while educating consumers about best water quality management practices within the agriculture industry.

Comments / 0

Community Policy