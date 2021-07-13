Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Voxprotocol Announces Strategic Partnership with Voice Marketing Platform, Cashew.ai

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 12 days ago

Strategic partnership formed to promote Voice Apps created by Cashew.ai via Voxprotocol’s in-app Audio Ad inventory. Voxprotocol and Cashew.ai are pleased to announce they have entered into a global strategic partnership. The new partnership will provide the Voice marketing platform, Cashew.ai with premier access to Voxprotocol’s constantly growing monthly active userbase of their successful Triple-A Voice Apps.

aithority.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Competition#Voice Marketing Platform#Triple A Voice Apps#Founder Ceo#Amazon Alexa Voice App#American#Tripadvisor Inc#Audio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Abu Dhabi
News Break
Technology
News Break
Internet
News Break
Marketing
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Google
Related
BusinessPosted by
Total Food Service

GRUBBRR Announces Strategic Samsung Partnership for All-in-One Kiosk

GRUBBRR, the emerging leader in self-ordering kiosk technology, recently announced a strategic partnership with Samsung Electronics America, Inc. to provide the most advanced software solution on the market, powering the Samsung Kiosk, the company’s new all-in-one kiosk solution as it enters the self-ordering kiosk industry. With the integrated GRUBBRR software,...
Internetaithority.com

AdRizer and Ogee Tap Into Outbrain’s Performance Video Solution to Drive Online Sales

Outbrain, a leading recommendation platform for the open web, announced the initial results of working with AdRizer, an award-winning digital marketing agency, and their strategic partner Ogee, an organic-certified luxury skincare line, to drive online sales. Utilizing Clip, Outbrain’s latest performance video solution, Ogee was able to achieve a peak return on ad spend (ROAS) of 180%, and drove 14,000 online sales transactions in four months.
Businessmspoweruser.com

Microsoft and NEC announce a new multi-year strategic partnership

Microsoft and NEC have a history of strong collaboration spanning more than 40 years. Today, Microsoft and NEC announced a new multi-year strategic partnership. Find the key highlights of this partnership below. NEC has selected Microsoft Azure as its preferred cloud platform. NEC will migrate its on-premises IT environment to...
Economymartechseries.com

Content Marketing Platform Cohley Announces $5M Capital Raise

NYC-based startup to invest in additional R&D, furthering its integrations suite and expanding its brand footprint. Cohley, the platform that’s changing the way that top brands and agencies generate, test and measure content, today announced a $5M capital raise, co-led by Right Side Capital and Active Capital with participation from Bridge Bank. Cohley, which previously raised $2M in January 2020, will leverage the funds to continue building out its integration suite with strategic partners like Attentive, Yotpo, Klaviyo and AdRoll. These integrations will further enable clients to utilize and test assets throughout their digital marketing stacks. Headquartered in New York City, Cohley also plans to significantly increase its headcount by year-end and open offices in Atlanta and Salt Lake City.
Internetaithority.com

Jivox Unveils Dynamic Canvas Studio Upgrade to Scale Video Ads for CTV Personalization

Significant enhancement to omni-channel personalized DCO platform for self-service customers makes it easy to extend 1:1 video ads to all video channels, including Connected TV. Jivox, the personalized digital marketing technology leader, announced the launch of its enhanced Dynamic Canvas Studio (DCS) with expanded video master personalization capabilities that ease...
TV & Videosaithority.com

Verizon Media Launches Unified TV Report Solution

Measurement tool bridges linear and digital through audience validation. The winds of TV ad spend are swirling. As brands rotate their dollars and strategy, linear TV spend declined 24% in 2020, while CTV experienced a 19% increase. Linear still represents the majority of TV spend, but budgets are becoming more fragmented, making it more important than ever to understand unique TV audiences across screens to reduce double counting and prevent advertising waste.
Softwareaithority.com

New Uniphore AI-Driven Capabilities Provide Enhanced Customer Experiences

Uniphore, an early leader in Conversational Service Automation (CSA), announced innovative new Artificial Intelligence (AI) enhancements to its portfolio of products. With these additions, the company continues to lead in providing new and exciting options for organizations to deliver transformational experiences throughout the entire engagement cycle – before, during and after contact is made.
Businessaithority.com

ProVantageX Announces Partnership With WideOrbit

Seamless integration of two of the most powerful linear TV platforms in the industry with fully automated solutions ranging from supply-side to demand-side. ProVantageX (PVX) announced that it has partnered with WideOrbit, the market leader in broadcast TV and radio inventory and revenue workflow management, to create an integrated solution for supply-side inventory yield optimization. The announced integration has the potential to revolutionize the way stations manage and sell their commercial spots, boosting revenue and increasing labor efficiencies. To accomplish this, PVX’s state-of the art optimization engine will integrate with WideOrbit’s best-in-class ad management solution, WO Traffic, and WideOrbit’s Audience Delivery Optimization (ADO) toolset that was developed for Networks. WideOrbit’s ADO for Networks has delivered more than $800 million in contracted audience liability savings to WideOrbit Cable Network clients and is expected to add similar value to PVX / WideOrbit station clients.
Technologyaithority.com

Quantcast Joins The Gartner Peer Insights Customer First Program

Quantcast, a global advertising technology company, announced that the Quantcast Platform has joined the Gartner Peer Insights Customer First program. The Quantcast Platform is a new and modern intelligent audience platform that empowers marketers, publishers, and advertisers to know and grow their audiences. By joining the Gartner Customer First program, Quantcast commits to building trust and credibility through encouraging reviews from all customers and recognizing the benefits of honest, unbiased, and direct feedback. Quantcast is the only vendor in Gartner Peer Insights ad tech market to join the program.
IndustryFlight Global.com

HAECO, Diehl Aviation ink strategic partnership

HAECO’s cabin solutions unit has signed a strategic commercial agreement with German cabin interior and systems manufacturer Diehl Aviation. The agreement, disclosed on 15 July, will focus on a “wide range” of cabin projects, with both parties working as an integrated supplier. The projects include interior components like sidewalls, stowages,...
Businessdallassun.com

GOJA + SellersFunding Enter Strategic Partnership

Amazon powerhouses offer capital, education, and winning strategies to e-commerce entrepreneurs. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / GOJA, the world's most experienced Amazon operator and aggregator, is proud to announce its partnership with the leading digital provider of integrated financial services solutions for up and coming e-commerce entrepreneurs, SellersFunding.
Businessaithority.com

Cloudleaf And Adapt Ideations Announce Innovative IoT Asset Monitoring Partnership

In the continued expansion of Cloudleaf’s supply chain ecosystem, Cloudleaf, Inc. and Adapt Ideations are pleased to announce their technology partnership. Cloudleaf provides a SaaS digital intelligence platform that leverages IoT and digital twin technologies to bring enhanced solutions that deliver end-to-end supply chain visibility across the globe. Adapt Ideations is a leading asset intelligence management solution, developing monitoring solutions for high-value and temperature sensitive assets within the global supply chain.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Everest Medicines Announces Strategic Commercial Partnership With Global Technology Company, Tencent

SHANGHAI, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Everest Medicines (HKEX 1952.HK), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing transformative pharmaceutical products that address critical unmet medical needs for patients in Greater China and other parts of Asia, today announced that it has entered into a strategic commercial partnership with Tencent, one of the world's largest technology companies, to explore novel ways to optimize meaningful digital engagement with patients and healthcare providers.
Technologyaithority.com

UiPath Announces Its First Customer Experience Showcase Customized for Asia Pacific and Japan Regions

UiPath Automation Breakthroughs Will Showcase Breakthrough Moments in the Automation Journeys of Marquee Enterprises. UiPath, the leading enterprise Automation software company, announced ‘Automation Breakthroughs’, a series of customer conversations from the Asia Pacific and Japan regions, spanning a period of two days. This initiative, held on July 14 & 15, 2021, brought together marquee organizations across prominent industries like BFSI, Telecom, Consumer Products, Manufacturing, and Logistics to name a few. Reckitt, Hindustan Coca Cola Beverages, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Dr.Reddy’s Lab are some of the customers who participated from India in the inaugural event this year.
Businessaithority.com

SonicWall Chooses Globalization Partners To Grow Its Worldwide Team

Globalization Partners, which simplifies global remote team building by making it fast and easy for companies to hire anyone, anywhere within minutes, via its SaaS global Employer of Record (EOR) platform, announced that SonicWall, a leading cybersecurity provider, has chosen the Globalization Partners solution to hire talent around the world.
Technologyaithority.com

Out There Media and MTN Nigeria Launch Telco-Driven Mobile Advertising With Flagship Brands and Agencies

Campaigns deliver 70 to 120 times better response rates than industry average benchmarks. Out There Media (OTM), a global leader in mobile advertising and data monetization, announced that it has successfully launched its proprietary mobile advertising technology Mobucks™ with leading mobile operator, MTN Nigeria. OTM’s technology, combined with its network of brands and brand agencies, will strengthen the mobile operator’s digital advertising strategy, driving advertiser interaction and engagement with its 65 million subscribers, nearly two times the reach of Facebook in Nigeria.
Businessaithority.com

GovExec Acquires Trusted Public Sector Community Platform, Government Marketing University

Acquisition Creates High Growth Opportunity for Key Skills and Training Development for Entire Public Sector Ecosystem. GovExec, the leading information services company for government leaders and contractors, announced the acquisition of Government Marketing University, (GMarkU) a training, skills development, and career growth community platform that serves the entire public sector ecosystem. The announcement was made today by Tim Hartman, CEO, GovExec. The terms of the acquisitions are not being disclosed. Peter Goldstone, chairman of GovExec, served as advisor. The deal was completed with financial support from mid-market private equity firm Growth Catalyst Partners (GCP).
Economyaithority.com

Total Expert Announces Salesforce Integration To Extend Marketing And Customer Engagement Specifically For Financial Institutions

Salesforce customers in financial services can now tap Total Expert to power personalized communications and create customers for life. Total Expert, the customer experience platform purpose-built for modern financial institutions, announced Total Expert for Salesforce, a powerful integration to enable marketing and customer engagement on behalf of customer-facing teams, such as advisors, loan officers, and personal bankers. Total Expert for Salesforce–now available for easy and instant download on the Salesforce AppExchange–ensures banks and lenders who’ve already invested in Salesforce for CRM can orchestrate a lifelong customer journey hyper-personalized for financial consumers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy