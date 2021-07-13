Voxprotocol Announces Strategic Partnership with Voice Marketing Platform, Cashew.ai
Strategic partnership formed to promote Voice Apps created by Cashew.ai via Voxprotocol’s in-app Audio Ad inventory. Voxprotocol and Cashew.ai are pleased to announce they have entered into a global strategic partnership. The new partnership will provide the Voice marketing platform, Cashew.ai with premier access to Voxprotocol’s constantly growing monthly active userbase of their successful Triple-A Voice Apps.aithority.com
