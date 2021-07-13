Cancel
‘Some crumbs’: Critics urge rejection of $641M Flint deal

By ED WHITE Associated Press
Cover picture for the articleA federal judge listened Tuesday to Flint residents who were victims of the city’s lead-contaminated water, a step in determining whether she should sign off on a $641 million deal that would settle claims against the state of Michigan. More than a dozen people without lawyers signed up to speak,...

Flint mother critical of Michigan’s repayment of unemployment benefits

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (07/13/2021) - Hundreds of thousands of people across Michigan who received pandemic unemployment benefits may have to pay some of it back. The state sent out notices recently, saying they mistakenly allowed workers to claim federal jobless benefits for unapproved reasons. Those letters tell claimants to resubmit their paperwork to make sure they’re still eligible.
Former Flint mayor, city residents criticize water settlement during federal court hearing

A long line of Flint residents told a federal judge Tuesday that they are being victimized again by the massive water crisis legal settlement. Since the proposed settlement of civil claims was first announced last August, it has been lawyers doing most of the talking.This was the first time that Flint residents had a chance to share their thoughts on and objections to the deal.
‘Some crumbs’

DETROIT — A federal judge listened Tuesday to Flint residents who were victims of the city’s lead-contaminated water, a step in determining whether she should sign off on a $641 million deal that would settle claims against the state of Michigan. More than a dozen people without lawyers signed up...
Lawyer is caught SLEEPING during Zoom hearing on $641M settlement for Flint water crisis legal - as court discusses attorneys' huge $202M legal fees

One of the top lawyers in the Flint water crisis settlement was caught by the judge sleeping during Tuesday's Zoom hearing to discuss the fairness of legal fees. Philadelphia lawyer Mark Cuker was called out by US District Judge Judith Levy after he appeared to doze off while Flint residents were speaking out against the proposed settlement at the Genesee County Circuit Court in Flint.
Flint residents press for more money in $641M water settlement

Flint residents on Tuesday excoriated the lawyers who negotiated the $641 million settlement in the water crisis case, calling for the judge to toss the agreement and resume bargaining so they would get more money for their suffering. The prospect of $202 million being diverted from victims of Flint's lead-tainted...
Flint police chief urging city to approve plans for police chopper

Flint’s police chief is urging city leaders to lease his agency a helicopter. His request comes during an increase in violent crime. But getting a chopper means the city will have to find hundreds of thousands of dollars to make it happen. “A helicopter is more effective as a visual...
Starting Aug. 1, PUA claimants must meet federal work search requirements

The Office of the Governor has announced that effective Aug. 1, the suspension of the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (“PUA”) work search requirement contained in Executive Order 2020-25 is rescinded. PUA claimants must now meet work search requirements as required in United States Department of Labor guidance following Hawaii regulations. In...
It’s Time to Start Requiring Vaccinations

The idea of “vaccine passports”—physical or virtual documents proving that their carrier had gotten COVID shots, and which would be required to gain access to a given space—got preemptively gnarled, in the United States, by the defiant and oppositional reflexes of the Republican Party’s ascendant Petulant 2-Year-Old Caucus. Even the term vaccine passport itself is fraught—played up by the anti-vax movement, presumably, because it connotes more jet-set exclusivity and intimidating legal finality than dryer phrases, like immunization record or health pass, that describe the same thing. The certainty of immediate behavioral, political, and legal backlash must weigh on the public officials and business owners, even in the bluest states, who have so far refrained from instituting these requirements. The events of Jan. 6—among many, many other events—prove that crossing the right wing carries risks including violence even if its cause is ultimately a losing and stupid one.

