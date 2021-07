The 2021 version of the Rocky Mountain Cup rivalry kicked off Saturday night as the Colorado Rapids made the trek across the mountains to visit Rio Tinto. It wasn’t Colorado’s night, as Rapids keeper William Yarbrough conceded a gut-wrenching own goal just 14 minutes into the match. Real Salt Lake rubbed salt into the wound that the own goal created with two additional goals from strikers Bobby Wood (30th minute) and Rubio Rubin (76th minute), all while keeping the Rapids off the scoresheet for the third clean sheet of the season for The Claret and Cobalt.