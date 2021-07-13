There are Corry connections to the upcoming space launch

When Jeff Bezos blasts off into space on July 20, he will have some help from his employees at Blue Origin who also happen to be Corry Area High School graduates. Andrew Blair, 2007, is a design engineer at company headquarters in Kent, Wash. His brother Matthew Blair, 2010, is a test engineer at the western Texas launch site. Brandon Dreese, 2012, is a systems engineer in Kent. Tom and Tracy are the parents of Andrew and Matthew. Tom was the mayor of Corry from 2002- 2006. Tracy is the children's librarian at the Corry Public Library. Brandon Dreese's parents are Mike and Mary Lou Dreese.