Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Corry, PA

There are Corry connections to the upcoming space launch

thecorryjournal.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Jeff Bezos blasts off into space on July 20, he will have some help from his employees at Blue Origin who also happen to be Corry Area High School graduates. Andrew Blair, 2007, is a design engineer at company headquarters in Kent, Wash. His brother Matthew Blair, 2010, is a test engineer at the western Texas launch site. Brandon Dreese, 2012, is a systems engineer in Kent. Tom and Tracy are the parents of Andrew and Matthew. Tom was the mayor of Corry from 2002- 2006. Tracy is the children's librarian at the Corry Public Library. Brandon Dreese's parents are Mike and Mary Lou Dreese.

www.thecorryjournal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Logan Township, PA
City
Gettysburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Corry, PA
State
Texas State
State
Georgia State
Local
Pennsylvania Industry
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joan Marsh
Person
Jimmy Hill
Person
John
Person
Bill Nelson
Person
Jeff Bezos
Person
Tom Eastman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Launch#Blue Origin#Corry Area High School#The Corry Public Library#Wright School#American Legion#Heritage Days
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Fauci says US headed in `wrong direction’ on coronavirus

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The United States is in an “unnecessary predicament” of soaring COVID-19 cases fueled by unvaccinated Americans and the virulent delta variant, the nation’s top infectious diseases expert said Sunday. “We’re going in the wrong direction,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, describing himself as “very frustrated.”. He said...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S offers further air support to Afghan troops amid Taliban offensive

KABUL, July 25 (Reuters) - United States will to continue to carry out airstrikes to support Afghan forces facing attack from the insurgent Taliban, a regional U.S. commander said on Sunday as U.S. and other international forces have drawn down troops in Afghanistan. The Taliban escalated its offensive in recent...

Comments / 0

Community Policy