Mark Tzatzaris joins Rep Data as Partner
Experienced market research professional added to team to bolster rapid business growth for the data collection firm. Rep Data, a full-service data collection firm for primary researchers, has added Mark Tzatzaris to its team. As Partner, Mark will help to continue the company’s growth trajectory and nurture new business opportunities. He will apply his 16+ years of experience in the market research space, including in senior business development and sales positions for some of the industry’s top companies, to his new role.aithority.com
Comments / 0