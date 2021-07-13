Mark Tzatzaris joins Rep Data as Partner

CLARA Analytics the leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) technology in the commercial insurance industry, announced that it has hired Tom Warden as Chief Insurance and Science Officer. An experienced leader in using data, analytics and AI to solve complex business problems, Warden will apply his skills to oversee CLARA’s scientific, technological and research operations; he will help ensure that CLARA continues to bring innovative products to market that address the greatest needs of the insurance industry. Warden will report to newly appointed CLARA CEO Heather H. Wilson.