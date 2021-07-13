Cancel
Technology

Global Data Vault Relies on Veeam to Protect Client Payroll Data for Thousands of Employees

By AIT News Desk
 12 days ago

Veeam provides business continuity and disaster recovery services for Global Data Vault’s customers across tornado-prone regions and through the pandemic. Veeam Software, the leader in backup solutions that deliver Modern Data Protection, announced that Global Data Vault is leveraging Veeam Availability Suite and Veeam Backup for Microsoft Office 365 to protect its client payroll data, ensuring thousands of employees are paid millions of dollars on time. Global Data Vault relies on Veeam to simplify cloud backup and protect multiple petabytes of client data, including data in Microsoft Office 365 — protecting its data from accidental deletion, security threats and retention policy gaps.

