Sarasota, FL

Home sales in the top 50 MPC’s increased by 20% in the past year

By Al Urbanski
chainstoreage.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExpanding retailers looking for hot new markets might want to start with master-planned communities where home sales are going through the master-planned roof. Lakewood Ranch in Sarasota, Fla., sold 1,535 residences between July 2020 and May 2021, an 83% increase over the previous year period. Another Florida MPC, The Villages, sold 1,226 units, a 23% rise. The sales pace picked up 50% at Summerlin in Las Vegas, which moved 962 properties.

chainstoreage.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mpc#Home Sales#Real Estate Developers#Construction Materials#Mpc#Villages
