Home sales in the top 50 MPC’s increased by 20% in the past year
Expanding retailers looking for hot new markets might want to start with master-planned communities where home sales are going through the master-planned roof. Lakewood Ranch in Sarasota, Fla., sold 1,535 residences between July 2020 and May 2021, an 83% increase over the previous year period. Another Florida MPC, The Villages, sold 1,226 units, a 23% rise. The sales pace picked up 50% at Summerlin in Las Vegas, which moved 962 properties.chainstoreage.com
