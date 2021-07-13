Main Street Arts in Clifton Springs showcases newest exhibit, “Living Land”

Main Street Arts’ latest exhibit, “Living Land” in Clifton Springs, uses a variety of media to create a group exhibition showcasing the decay of the natural world.

The artists focus on the effects of invasive species, the connections between humans, trees, animals, spiritual forces that exist in nature; the changing agricultural landscape, and the nature and its power.

Artists include Laurie Beck Peterson of Philadelphia; Jack Elliott of Ithaca; G. Peter Jemison of Victor; Kaele Mulberry of Canandaigua; Scott Reagan of Webster; and Helen Bishop Santelli of Pittsford.

The exhibit will run through July 30th.

The gallery will hold an all-day cyanotype workshop with Laurie Beck Peterson on July 31.

Find more information and registration information at https://mainstreetartscs.org.

In addition to the in-person exhibition, a virtual interactive version of the exhibition is available at interactive.mainstreetartscs.org.

