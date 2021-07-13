Cancel
CloudSphere Selected as a Microsoft Global ISV for Solution Assessments​

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 12 days ago

CloudSphere’s Cloud Governance Platform makes it possible for organizations to simplify and accelerate their move to Azure. CloudSphere, a SaaS governance platform making migration, multi-cloud infrastructure optimization, compliance, and security simple and scalable announced it has been selected as a Microsoft Independent Solutions Vendor (ISV) for Solutions Assessments. Organizations can now accelerate the move to Microsoft Azure with agentless application discovery and dependency mapping that enables accurate migration decisions for discovered infrastructure.

Comments / 0

