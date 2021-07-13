CloudSphere Selected as a Microsoft Global ISV for Solution Assessments​

COVID Delta variant has been deemed to affect all age groups. Like any other virus, the SARS-CoV-2 which causes COVID-19 is mutating over time. However, due to a variety of reasons, it is impossible to trace the exact origins of the virus’ mutated versions. Currently, the COVID Delta variant is wreaking havoc around the world. The UK has the maximum number of cases, followed by the USA and India. As the world reels from the threat of COVID-19’s new and highly contagious Delta variant, two US companies say their new alliance offers real hope of safe co-existence with the virus and potential future infectious diseases.