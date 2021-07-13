Mediaocean to Acquire Flashtalking, Adding Complementary Solutions to Power $200 Billion in Annualized Media Spend

The voracious Tencent is set to acquire the Sumo Group, a UK-founded developer with 14 studios worldwide, for $1.27 billion (£928 million, thanks Guardian). Tencent already had a minority stake in Sumo before this but, presuming Sumo's shareholders accept 513p per share (they're currently selling for just under 500p thanks to a 40% spike following the announcement), will soon add it to the simply enormous list of developers it owns.