Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dansville, NY

Noyes Health in Dansville begins construction on its medical and surgical floor

Posted by 
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cGcYS_0avk6BjS00

Construction has begun on the medical and surgical unit of Noyes Health in Dansville, a $1.1 million dollar 5-month project.

The third floor has 40 patient beds and most medical and surgical admissions.

Dr. J. Chad Teeters, president and CEO of Noyes Health, stated that the rooms had begun to look a bit dated, and the entire floor will be completely renovated.

The floor will be named after Jon Shay, a hospital board member and Foundation Board member that passed away January 18, 2021.

In addition to this construction project, plans for a Mental Health and Wellness Center in Avon, are expected to be finished in the fall of 2021.

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition and Sunday Insight newsletters. They are dedicated to keeping you in the know. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)

Comments / 0

FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dansville, NY
City
Avon, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Android#Construction Project#Noyes Health#Foundation Board
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Iphone
News Break
Health
News Break
Health Services
News Break
iPad
Related
Livingston County, NYPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

Livingston County Department of Health urges qualified individuals to apply for NYSPHC Fellowship Program

The Livingston County Department of Health (LCDOH) would like to ensure that, if and when the next public health emergency occurs, our community is ready to respond. Governor Cuomo recently announced the establishment of the New York State Public Health Corps (NYSPHC) Fellowship Program, which will build public health capacity to support COVID-19 vaccination operations and to increase preparedness for future public health emergencies. As part of this program, the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) will work with community partners to identify and train up to 1,000 fellows to provide critical support and services to local health departments.
AdvocacyPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

Casella Waste Systems Inc. provides 8 students with scholarships

Casella Waste Systems Inc. have awarded 8 students with $2,500 scholarships to study environmental related sciences in college. The company has established a 20 year fund in order to support scholarships for those specific fields. The program has provided $434,000 towards education in the environmental field since it’s been created.

Comments / 0

Community Policy