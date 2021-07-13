Noyes Health in Dansville begins construction on its medical and surgical floor

Construction has begun on the medical and surgical unit of Noyes Health in Dansville, a $1.1 million dollar 5-month project.

The third floor has 40 patient beds and most medical and surgical admissions.

Dr. J. Chad Teeters, president and CEO of Noyes Health, stated that the rooms had begun to look a bit dated, and the entire floor will be completely renovated.

The floor will be named after Jon Shay, a hospital board member and Foundation Board member that passed away January 18, 2021.

In addition to this construction project, plans for a Mental Health and Wellness Center in Avon, are expected to be finished in the fall of 2021.

