Supreme Court to decide whether to reinstate death penalty for Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarn

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 12 days ago
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments in October over whether to reinstate the death penalty against Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev after the U.S. Court of Appeals vacated his sentence last year, according to WFXT and a court schedule posted online Tuesday.

Justices will hear the case on Oct. 13.

Three people died and more than 260 others were injured April 15, 2013, when Tsarnaev and his brother, Tamerlan, set off bombs at the finish line for the Boston Marathon. In 2015, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev was convicted of 30 charges connected to the case -- including conspiracy and use of a weapon of mass destruction -- and sentenced to death.

Last summer, the U.S. Court of Appeals threw out Dzhokhar Tsarnaev’s death penalty sentence, saying that the trial court had failed to account for jury bias and for how much Dzhokhar Tsarnaev was influenced by his older brother. Attorneys for Dzhokhar Tsarnaev argued that Tamerlan Tsarnaev, who was killed in a shootout with police days after the 2013 bombing, was the mastermind behind the attack, according to The Associated Press.

In June, the Justice Department asked the Supreme Court to reinstate the death penalty for Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, saying in a 56-page brief that the appeals court “improperly vacated the capital sentences recommended by the jury in one of the most important terrorism prosecutions in our Nation’s history.”

If the Supreme Court declines to reinstate the death penalty for Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, he will serve a sentence of life in prison, WFXT reported.

