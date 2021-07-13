Camera IQ Launches No-Code Design Environment to Help Brands Uplevel Virtual Try-Ons and AR Commerce

NEW YORK, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gen Z Planet, a research and advisory firm focused on Generation Z, today released its book, Gen Z 360, which explores the effects of Generation Z on our culture, workplace, and the consumer market. Based on in-depth research and years of experience advising global brands and retailers, author Hana Ben-Shabat—an award-winning management consultant and founder of Gen Z Planet— not only describes the unique characteristics of this upcoming generation but also digs deeper into the "why", explaining what's behind the change and thus what it will take to navigate it. From how to recruit, train, and integrate this hardworking and hungry generation into today's multigenerational workforce, through to how to market products and services to them — Gen Z 360 is packed with insights and no-nonsense guidance that can make all the difference during one of the most transformative periods in business history.