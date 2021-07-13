Emily Poole
Emily Poole joins McGuire Sponsel as a Southeast Market Leader, serving the firm’s clients in its credits and incentives practice. Poole will foster client relationships by guiding partners and clients through the intricate opportunities and compliance associated with credits and incentives benefits. Emily will focus on serving companies that are investing, relocating or expanding in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Alabama, Mississippi and Arkansas.www.bizjournals.com
Comments / 0