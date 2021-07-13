Reveel Launches Shipping Intelligence Platform to Provide Companies with Transparency, Clarity and Control of their FedEx and UPS Parcel Shipping Costs

There are several ways big businesses are taking control of company email signatures. According to recent data, email signatures are one of the most effective digital marketing channels. Indeed, many companies are using a corporate email signature to increase their conversion rate and generate more leads. As an enterprise marketing manager, you need to know how to leverage email signatures to get more out of your ad campaign. With the right personalization strategies and design elements, you can increase your return-on-investment (ROI) for your email footer. Read on to learn about how big businesses are taking control of company email signatures.