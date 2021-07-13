Reveel Launches Shipping Intelligence Platform to Provide Companies with Transparency, Clarity and Control of their FedEx and UPS Parcel Shipping Costs
New SaaS-Based Solution Uses Advanced Data Science to “Reveel The Unknown” in Complex Parcel Shipping Agreements;. Reveel announced the launch of its Shipping Intelligence Platform, a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based analytics, contract analysis and negotiation solution that will help customers ensure they are always receiving the most beneficial parcel shipping rates, leveling the playing field with carriers.aithority.com
Comments / 0