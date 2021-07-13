Cloudinary Labs Launches to Fuel Innovation and the Future of Visual Media
Cloudinary, the media experience platform for many of the world’s top brands, announced the launch of Cloudinary Labs, an innovation lab focused on developing concepts that disrupt the media experience space. As part of Cloudinary’s long-standing commitment to tech innovation across all facets of visual media, including the support and development of next-gen image and video codecs like JPEG XL, AVIF and AV1, Cloudinary Labs will help facilitate the analysis and development of new technologies, different approaches to media creation and processes, and cutting-edge concepts that will reshape the future of visual media.aithority.com
