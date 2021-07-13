Cloudinary Labs Launches to Fuel Innovation and the Future of Visual Media

Take a look at the 50 products HRG analysts identified as unique and innovative in their category and subcategory in 2020. When the industry looks back on the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, they will not only see that CPG brands kicked into high gear to ensure that their products stayed on shelves. Many will also see that brands were not content to only offer their previously introduced products. Even amid a challenging environment last year, companies still managed to roll out innovative products, new formulations, unique scents and more.