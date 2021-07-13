Cancel
2021 Emmys: Mj Rodriguez Makes History As The First Trans Woman Nominated For ‘Lead Actress In A Drama Series’

By King Sukii
The Pose actress is making history as the first trans woman to get an Emmy nomination for ‘Lead Actress in a Drama Series.’ She’s also the first trans person to pick up a nom in a major acting category, period. Rodriguez received the nod from the Television Academy for her role as Blanca Rodriguez-Evangelista in Pose. The groundbreaking series is an homage to the underground ballroom culture that thrived in the worst conditions of 1980s and 1990s New York City. Telling the story of the bigotry and violence the queer community faced, Pose also puts a spotlight on the house mothers who made extremely difficult decisions in the face of mounting pressure, hate-based crimes, and the HIV/Aids epidemic.

