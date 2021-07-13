Cancel
USA Basketball Has the Talent but Is It Truly a Team USA?

By Phil Watson
Since USA Basketball began using NBA players leading up to the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona, it quickly re-established the U.S. as the dominant basketball nation in the world. The move to professionals came in the wake of a disappointing bronze medal at the 1988 Seoul Olympics, punctuated by a loss in the semifinals to the former Soviet Union. But in the nearly 30 years since Barcelona, the rest of the world is catching up. The results on the floor are apparent.

