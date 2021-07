The Television Academy has announced the nominations for the 73rd Emmy Awards with Cedric the Entertainer set to host the ceremony in September. Ron Cephas Jones and Jasmine Cephas Jones revealed the list of nominees this year with HBO and HBO Max combined leading all networks/streamers with 130 nominations with Netflix just behind with 129. Also faring well were Disney+ with 71, Apple TV+ with 34, Hulu with 25, Amazon Prime with 18, and even Quibi with 8.