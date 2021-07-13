NBC Olympics Selects Ad Management Provider For Its Production of Tokyo Olympics
Innovid to Offer Creative Flexibility and Independent Measurement for Advertisers During NBC Olympics’ Coverage of the Summer Games. NBC Olympics, a division of the NBC Sports Group, has selected Innovid to provide ad management solutions for its presentation of the Games of the XXXII Olympiad, which will take place in Tokyo, Japan, from July 23 through August 8. The announcement was made today by Dan Lovinger, EVP of Ad Sales for NBC Sports, and Tal Chalozin, CTO and Co-Founder of Innovid.aithority.com
