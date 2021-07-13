Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

NBC Olympics Selects Ad Management Provider For Its Production of Tokyo Olympics

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 12 days ago

Innovid to Offer Creative Flexibility and Independent Measurement for Advertisers During NBC Olympics’ Coverage of the Summer Games. NBC Olympics, a division of the NBC Sports Group, has selected Innovid to provide ad management solutions for its presentation of the Games of the XXXII Olympiad, which will take place in Tokyo, Japan, from July 23 through August 8. The announcement was made today by Dan Lovinger, EVP of Ad Sales for NBC Sports, and Tal Chalozin, CTO and Co-Founder of Innovid.

aithority.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Olympics#Nbc Olympics Selects#The Nbc Sports Group#Evp#Nbc Sports#Cto#Co Founder#Nbc Olympics#Ctv#Olympics Ad Engine#Mrc#Ott#Avod#Nbcu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
Related
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Olympics swimmer ‘disappointed’ by restrictions forcing athletes to leave nursing infants at home

Spanish synchronised swimmer and Olympic silver medalist Ona Carbonell has expressed her “disappointment and disillusionment” in the Olympic Games’ “organising entities” for enforcing restrictions so strict that breastfeeding athletes are forced to leave their infants at home.The 31-year-old athlete, who is still nursing her own son Kai, took to social media to share her thoughts on the matter, revealing that she will indeed be forced to travel to Tokyo without her son as it’s completely impractical considering the strict regulations.“Despite the appearance of some news suggesting the possibility that we athletes could travel to the Tokyo Olympic Games accompanied...
SportsPosted by
PennLive.com

How to watch the Olympics in Tokyo: swimming, gymnastics, times, channels, live streaming

While a few matches have already been held for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, the Games officially kick off today, Friday, July 23 and continue through Aug. 8. The Olympics were supposed to be held last summer in Tokyo but were postponed a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. COVID-19 is continuing to have an impact with more than 90 people including athletes testing positive in recent days.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Tokyo Olympics: NBC “Won’t Ignore the Circumstances” of Pandemic

Quarantine, rapid COVID-19 tests and contact tracing await reporters as the public in Japan takes a critical view of the global event. The last time NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt was in Tokyo, he had to leave his shoes behind. It was 2011, and Holt was in the country covering the aftermath of the Fukushima nuclear power plant disaster. He and his team evacuated Fukushima after a second explosion rocked the plant.
MLBPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Tokyo Olympics: How Far Will NBC’s TV Ratings Fall?

Don’t expect 25 million primetime viewers this time as cord-cutting, and more streaming live coverage, will bring down averages. The Tokyo Games will almost surely bring NBC and its sibling cable networks their biggest primetime audiences in months. They’ll probably also fall well short of previous Games. How can both...
SportsPosted by
E! News

Gymnast MyKayla Skinner Is "Heartbroken" After Ending Tokyo Olympics Run Early

Watch: 2020 Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony: Must-See Moments. Sadly, it looks like MyKayla Skinner's Olympic journey and gymnastics career has come to an abrupt end. The 24-year-old gymnast and oldest member of the United States' women's team competed as an Olympian for the first time on Sunday, July 25. She participated in the qualifying round at the Tokyo Olympics as an individual competitor rather than in a team event. To be able to continue in the Games, she had to finish in the top eight overall and be one of the top two U.S. gymnasts. She placed 10th.
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

Russians top Biles, Americans in gymnastics qualifying

TOKYO (AP) — The trouble started early. A step out of bounds on floor exercise here. An extra hop on vault there. Over the course of two hours on Sunday, they kept piling up, chipping away at the aura USA Gymnastics has built over the past decade. Not even the greatest of all time was immune to the realities of a sport where perfection is unattainable.
SportsPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

NBC has lots at stake with Tokyo Olympics

NEW YORK — If all goes well for NBC Universal over the next several weeks, Americans will be buzzing about the Olympic performances of Simone Biles, Gabby Thomas, Kevin Durant or some unexpected star. The year-delayed Tokyo Olympics officially opens with NBC’s telecast of the opening ceremony on July 23...
SportsPosted by
WHYY

How to watch the Tokyo Olympics

Officially, the Olympic Games begin on Friday, Jul. 23 and run through Sunday, Aug. 8 — and for all the armchair athletes out there, the biggest thrill is tuning in to watch the excitement. For an American audience, NBC continues to have a lock on all things Olympic. Events will...
SportsWETM

Olympics tonight on NBC Primetime

Tonight, the greatest of all-time Simone Biles leads the US team as women’s gymnastics begins… While Katie Ledecky and Caeleb Dressel both defend Olympic golds. The Tokyo Olympics, tonight on WETM. PRIMETIME Women’s Gymnastics – The U.S. team of Simone Biles (24 – Spring TX), Suni Lee (18 – St....
Sportsspacecoastdaily.com

Summer Olympics Opening Ceremony Live Stream 2021 Event

Check all options to listen or watch Summer Olympics Opening Ceremony live streaming officially for free on NBC in the United States and other countries. One of the biggest sporting event in Tokyo Stadium, Japan takes place on Friday, July 23, 2021. Let’s see below all streams Tokyo Summer Olympics Opening Ceremony live where and how to watch free from any location.
Sportsteamusa.org

Gabe Goodreau Joins NBC Olympic Production Team As Handball Consultant For Tokyo

After a year-long delay, the Tokyo Olympics are finally about to start. As a result, Gabe Goodreau is also about to start a very important job. The former Men’s National Team and Men’s Beach National Team goalkeeper will travel to Connecticut later this month for his second time working with the NBC Olympics production team to cover the Olympic handball competition.
Sportsmorningbrew.com

Let the ads begin: Brands are ready for the Tokyo Olympics

The Tokyo Olympics *officially* begin this Friday. While fans can’t go to most of the Games, many will be watching from home, which is good news for advertisers. Several released campaigns related to the Games in recent weeks, including:. Samsung, whose commercial plugs the fact that people can use its...
SportsParsons Sun

Let the Games Begin! What to Expect From the Delayed Tokyo Olympics on NBC

The waiting game is over: The 2020 Tokyo Olympics have finally arrived. Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, the 17-day premier international event experienced the most astonishing “false start” in modern sports history. But come July 23, some 11,000 generally relaxed and vaxxed athletes from more than 200 nations will begin to compete in 33 sports—with a grateful world watching.

Comments / 0

Community Policy