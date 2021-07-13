Centriply Marks Linear TV Attribution Milestone
Attribution in TV advertising can be hard to come by, but independent media agency and TV specialist Centriply announced completion of its latest 2Q attribution study validating the impact of marketing campaigns that include audience-based linear TV. With over 24 different studies in the last two years, Centriply surpassed its goal of 20 studies in three years, delivering accountable TV ad campaigns that support business growth and confirmation that data-driven linear TV strategies and tactics work.aithority.com
