Centriply Marks Linear TV Attribution Milestone

ScheduleIQ optimizes scheduling meetings around people and how they work best. Team Huddle, an AI-powered tech company focused on the future of work, is tackling a major problem we all face: ineffective meetings. To solve this, its platform positions people to do their best work by prioritizing their unique schedules and preferences, which will improve business performance and productivity. By putting people first, Team Huddle equips users with a solution that helps them do better in both their professional and personal lives.