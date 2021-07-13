Grimes Debunks Rumors That She Was Ever An “Avowed Communist”
Grimes, who people generally have a lot of questions about, posted a TikTok video on July 13 where she tries to explain one of the confusing things about her: her politics. “I’m sure many of you guys have noticed the online narrative that I used to be an avowed communist and I have betrayed the comrades,” says Grimes at the start of the video before launching into the backstory of her yearbook quote heard around the world: the Joseph Stalin fixture, “Gaiety is the most outstanding feature of the Soviet Union.”www.nylon.com
Comments / 0