NASHVILLE --- Four diverse hunting packages in the Volunteer State are among the prizes being offered in the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Foundation (TWRF) 2021 Conservation Raffle. Ten prize packages, plus an additional 100 prizes will be awarded in the TWRF’s Conservation Raffle. This year’s Conservation Raffle is highlighted by a $50,000 voucher which can be applied to a new Ford vehicle from any Mid-South Ford dealership.