The Ohio State football team is clearly one of the most impressive teams in the Big Ten. Which are the three most disappointing teams?. When I began thinking about this article, one team jumped out right away. The second one really wasn’t that hard to decide on either. There were a few I considered for my third choice, but after some thinking, it became clear who I should pick. Two should be much better than they have been, while the third missed an opportunity to move their program forward. These are my most disappointing teams in the Big Ten.