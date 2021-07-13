Cancel
Round Rock, TX

Round Rock ISD names Jessica Cuellar as Blackland Prairie Elementary Principal

By Brooke Sjoberg
Community Impact Austin
Community Impact Austin
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Round Rock Independent School district named Jessica Cuellar Principal of Blackland Prairie Elementary School July 12. Cuellar was previously a vice principal at Westwood High School, where she began her time with the district, according to its hiring announcement. At Westwood, Cuellar established the campus’s equity team in order to create a “welcoming and accepting environment for all students” and used community feedback to help develop campus improvement initiatives.

