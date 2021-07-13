Round Rock ISD names Jessica Cuellar as Blackland Prairie Elementary Principal

As Dripping Springs ISD prepares for 100% in-person learning this fall, district leaders are considering appropriate protocols for COVID-19 health and safety. Superintendent Holly Morris-Kuentz presented the DSISD board of trustees with a draft of coronavirus-related policies at a July 19 agenda review meeting for the school board, including updated quarantine protocols. Per Centers for Disease Control & Prevention guidelines, the proposed plan would require coronavirus-positive students to stay home from school for at least 24 hours after fever and other symptoms have resolved, and at least 10 days since symptoms first appeared, or in the case of asymptomatic patients, since a positive test was administered.