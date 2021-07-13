Round Rock ISD names Jessica Cuellar as Blackland Prairie Elementary Principal
Round Rock Independent School district named Jessica Cuellar Principal of Blackland Prairie Elementary School July 12. Cuellar was previously a vice principal at Westwood High School, where she began her time with the district, according to its hiring announcement. At Westwood, Cuellar established the campus’s equity team in order to create a “welcoming and accepting environment for all students” and used community feedback to help develop campus improvement initiatives.communityimpact.com
