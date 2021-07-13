5-generation family photo
Family members recently gathered for a photo on July 3 with relatives from five generations represented. From left are Dustin Knowlton and his daughter Arbor Knowlton; Keith Knowlton, grandfather; Louise Carnes, great-grandmother; and Irene Platt, great-great-grandmother. Keith, Louise and Irene grew up in Corry and are Corry Area High School graduates. Dustin graduated from Girard High School and is currently a student at Penn State Behrend.www.thecorryjournal.com
Comments / 0